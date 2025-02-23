Liam Payne girlfriend deeply values ONE thing she shared with late singer

'One Direction' star passed away on October 16, 2024

Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy shared glimpse of the most valuable thing that she shared with the late singer.

It has been nearly five months to former One Direction bandmates death, and partner Cassidy is still struggling to move on.

Recently, the 25-year-old shared a video on Instagram giving a secret tribute to the Teardrops.

She posted a clip of their dog named Nala, which they brought into their lives last summer when they shifted to their new home.

In her latest first interview with The Sun after the 31-year-old singer’s death, Kate exclusively spoke about Nala claiming that she considered the dog as a 'responsibility'.

"I had a responsibility; we had a responsibility. We had our dog and obviously I never, ever thought this event would occur.”

“It was a tragic accident and no, I never did think (he might die young). But, you know, we did have our own separate lives - this wasn't the first time we have travelled separately."

Payne dated the internet personality for two years before his tragic demise.

The two went to Argentina together for their intimate vacation. However, Kate flew to America a few days before his passing.

On October 16, the Strip That Down vocalist passed away after falling down the balcony of a hotel in Buenos Aires.