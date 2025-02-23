Brandon Sklenar opens up about next project after ‘It Ends With Us’

Brandon Sklenar reveals details on his upcoming sequel after ‘It Ends With Us’

Brandon Sklenar, who recently appeared in It Ends With Us, is looking forward to his next project amid his co-stars, Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s legal battle.

The 34-year-old actor had a candid conversation about the upcoming sequel of his series 1923, on Saturday, February 22nd.

Sklenar revealed that he feels a lot less pressurised about the upcoming sequel, in comparison with the first season, during his interview with People Magazine.

The Drop star, who plays the character of WWI vet turned African game hunter Spencer Dutton in the Yellowstone prequel series, said of the first season, "I didn't know what it was. I didn't know who [Spencer] was, I didn't know how he was going to sound, I didn't know how he was going to feel, I didn't know the tone of the show, really."

Noting how he grew during the time between the seasons, he said, "And then I had almost two years between season 1 and season 2 and did other projects and just grew as a human being over two years. I was [in] my early 30s — those are some big years developmentally. I'm effectively a different man going into season 2 and therefore [Spencer] is."

Sklenar commented that the much-awaited season 2 has "an entirely different feeling," which he approached as “the last thing I'm ever going to do.".

"You have to leave no stone unturned because [Taylor Sheridan's] words are just so good," he said, referring to the writer/ director. "And I was reading these episodes, I was like, 'Man, this is going to be good.'"

Season 2 of 1923 is scheduled for a premiere on Sunday, February 23rd.