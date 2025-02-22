Star Wars' Daniel Logan exposes 'major' plot twist about 'Revenge of the Sith'

Star Wars actor Daniel Logan opens up about modification of huge detail in 'Revenge of the Sith'

Star Wars actor Daniel Logan is opening up about the modification of a huge detail in Episode III: Revenge of the Sith after Samuel L Jackson resisted it.

Logan, who portrayed the role of Boba Fett in Episode II: Attack of the Clones in 2002, opened up about Jackson’s Jedi character Mace Windu and creator George Lucas’ original plans for it.

According to PopVerse, the 37-year-old actor offered an insight into the scene, noting, “He should’ve been taken care of, and it should’ve been by me, because the Emperor, I don’t think did that good of a job.”

“Darth Maul has come back to life so many times and he was chopped in half like four times.”

During a spotlight panel at GalaxyCon Richmond, Logan revealed that the character was initially set to return in the 2005 film, but was ultimately axed at the last minute.

He further went on to explain, “George Lucas held me for Revenge of the Sith, and we had ‘Revenge of,’ but they hadn’t finished the title.

“I believe it was probably going to be Revenge of the Fett, because the storyline, which you can go and see online, there was a storyboard that was already created that Boba Fett was meant to have another arena scene with Mace Windu.”

According to the original storyline, Fett was destined to kill Windu. However, George Lucas changed his plans after Samuel L. Jackson gave his input.