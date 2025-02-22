Jennifer Lopez returns to life with new milestone after Ben Affleck split

Jennifer Lopez has started to ‘feel herself’ after ending her marriage with Ben Affleck.

Page Six reported on Friday, February 21 that Lopez, 55, and Affleck, 52, were declared legally single following their January 6 divorce settlement.

Shortly after officially entering her singlehood, the On The Floor hitmaker experienced a special moment with her loved ones: her fans.

In a video shared on Instagram, Lopez, dressed in a shimmering brown jumpsuit, appeared emotional as she took the stage during her sold-out concert in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

J.Lo paused her concert to express her gratitude towards the audience, which erupted into loud cheers and applause for her that touched her heart.

She placed her hand on her chest, fighting back tears while braving it all with a massive smile on her face.

"Now you got me feeling myself,: the Unstoppable actress said to the overwhelming crowd.

In addition to keeping herself busy with her concert amid her split with the Daredevil star, Lopez has also found a new place to help her leave behind the memories of the old four walls she once shared with her former partner.

The singer and actress has reportedly bought a new place in Los Angeles with a hefty purchase of $21 million.

Her professional as well as personal milestones with the sold-out concert and new home in L.A., prove that Lopez is trying to get back on track following her latest breakup.