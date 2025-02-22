Drake stuns fan with unexpected twist after winning a challenge

Drake made sure to make his Anita Max Wynn Tour memorable for his fans.

During his Australian stop the God’s Plan singer made one lucky fan’s dream come true.

In a viral video posted over X, formerly Twitter, the Canadian-born artist spotted a fan holding a catchy poster that read, "Rock-paper-Scissors to buy my dad a birthday car."

"I like this sign right here," the U My Everything singer, intrigued by the sign, approached the fan and accepted the challenge.

"Oh s*** that’s my game boy," he gave heads before starting the countdown to play.

In the first round, the One Dance rapper chose paper, beating the fan's rock. The second round ended in a tie, but Drake clinched the win again in the third. Despite his victory, the rapper surprised his fan with a generous gift.

"I'm still gonna give you $20,000 so you can buy your dad a car," he said, adding a playful warning for future contenders: "Don't ever f*** with me on rock, paper, scissors, though! I will win."

This heartwarming moment adds to the Rich Baby Daddy singer's growing list of generous gestures during his tour.

Earlier, he noticed a pregnant fan in the mosh pit at his February 20th concert and immediately stepped in to help.

"Are you 20 weeks pregnant? Get out of the pit. Get outta there!" Drake, 38, said in a video shared online. "Give her some VIP tickets immediately and, like, $30,000," he added, joking, "Who the f— brings a baby to a mosh pit?"