Chlöe Bailey accused of ‘commercially exploiting’ Trouble In Paradise songwriter

Chlöe Bailey faces lawsuit by songwriter-producer Melvin Moore

Chlöe Bailey is in legal trouble, along with her record labels.

The artist is facing legal trouble over her latest album, Trouble In Paradise. Songwriter-producer Melvin Moore, professionally known as OneInThe4Rest (or simply 4Rest), has filed a lawsuit against Bailey and her labels, Columbia Records and Parkwood Entertainment, alleging that he was not properly compensated or credited for his contributions.

According to the lawsuit, which was filed on Feb. 20 and reviewed by Variety, Moore claims he played a significant role in shaping three tracks on the album—Favorite, Same Lingerie, and Might as Well.

He argues that his lyrics and narratives were drawn from his personal experiences, yet he was never granted permission to use his work commercially, nor was he given fair credit.

“In particular, the lyrics and narratives were derived from intimate and real-life situations, reflecting [Moore’s] relationships, emotions, and personal struggles,” the complaint states.

It further alleges that Bailey and her label “failed to seek permission from [Moore] to commercially exploit” his work and “also failed to engage in good-faith negotiations with [Moore] prior to the commercial release” of these songs.

Moore, a Grammy-nominated songwriter and producer, has worked with major artists such as Usher, Drake, Kanye West, John Legend, and BTS.

Despite his extensive industry experience, he claims he was neither compensated nor acknowledged for his contributions to Bailey’s project.

As part of his legal action, Moore has issued a cease-and-desist letter, refusing to grant rights to the label or Bailey for the songs.

The letter demands that all unauthorized use of his work be halted immediately until a resolution is reached.

His proposed negotiations include a royalty allocation of 2% per master recording and additional publishing rights. Additionally, he is requesting that the disputed songs be removed from streaming platforms, websites, and social media until an agreement is in place.

Moore is seeking damages, including up to $150,000 per willful infringement and punitive damages of $5 million per song. With the lawsuit now in motion, it remains to be seen how Bailey and her label will respond to the claims.