Ryan Reynolds 'changed' SNL script for Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni joke

Ryan Reynolds had a 'different line' on the SNL 50th anniversary special but 'switched it out' last minute

Ryan Reynolds just can’t seem to help himself around scripts — first with the It Ends With Us rooftop scene, and now, per one staff member, on Saturday Night Live.

According to longtime SNL cue card writer Wally Feresten, the Deadpool star personally pitched the wisecrack that referenced his wife Blake Lively’s ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

Speaking on the Fifi, Fev and Nick podcast, Feresten claimed Reynolds “switched out” a “different line” during rehearsals in favour of the now-infamous joke.

“That was his idea,” Feresten said, adding that SNL typically avoids controversial jokes unless the celebrity involved is “in on it.”

However, a source close to Reynolds denied the claim to NBC as well as The Post.

The moment unfolded during Sunday’s anniversary special when Reynolds, seated next to Lively, stood up for a bit with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. Asked how he was doing, the actor cheekily responded, “Great! Why? What have you heard?”—a remark that was clearly a nod to the ongoing It Ends With Us drama.

Baldoni’s attorney Bryan Freedman later reacted to the joke, telling Hot Mics with Billy Bush he was “surprised” that Reynolds would make light of the situation, given the serious nature of the lawsuit.