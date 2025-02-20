Prince William boiling as Meghan’s surprising move causes chaos in Palace

Prince William was notably left in anger after his sister-in-law Meghan Markle’s careless gesture caused chaos in the Palace.

The Duchess of Sussex, who left the senior working position in the royal family in 2020 along with husband Prince Harry, has been estranged from her in-laws, especially after her bombshell Oprah interview.

While it seems that problems between William and Meghan stemmed from a conflict that emerged later on, but Prince Harry noted in his memoir, Spare, that the two did not seem to get off on the right foot.

Moreover, royal biographer Tom Quinn described how uncomfortable William felt by Meghan’s gestures in his new book, Yes Ma’am: The Secret Life of Royal Servants.

Quinn wrote, “This tactile manner made William uncomfortable because Meghan hugged him virtually every time they bumped into each other.”

He noted that Meghan’s “hugging and cheek-kissing fuelled gossip among the staff that [she] was flirting with William, which she was obviously not.”

The author added “the tense atmosphere caused by all the touchy-feeliness (and the resultant gossip) deepened the rift between the brothers.”

Meanwhile, a source told InTouch Weekly that the “devastating” truth about the Prince of Wales and the former Suits actress was their “misunderstanding about cultural differences not only hindered their relationship, but sparked a family feud.”