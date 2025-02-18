'Nosferatu' director breaks down Bill Skarsgård's transformation into 'Count Orlok'

Robert Eggers can't stop praising Bill for sitting down on the make-up for six hours daily

Bill Skarsgård played an extremely praiseworthy role in 2024 horror flick, Nosferatu.

From voice tonality to make-up transformation, the It star really worked hard to pull off an impactful performance.

Director Robert Eggers is stunned to witness Bill’s dedication towards the character of 'Count Orlok'.

According to Eggers, he wanted the look of the character a certain way for which he tried out many prosthetics on the Swedish actor, who did not object with anything.

While breaking down the six-hour long transformation, the director opened: “I was not so interested in Bill’s features, aside from his eyes.”

The Lighthouse creator claimed that he wanted Orlok to look ‘decaying and dead’ for which he had a team of six people who made 62 prosthetic pieces for Skarsgård.

The 41-year-old filmmaker gave special attention to the vampire’s elongated fingers.

David White Oscar-nominated makeup effects designer said: “I was playing with the idea of soft mechanics to extend them, but they’re really long and they weren’t as dexterous.”

Besides this, the 34-year-old also wore contact lens to give a dead eye effect.

David even made a prosthetic tongue for him. He told Variety: “I even made a sock of a tongue that Bill could use in certain scenes, which was all gnarly and scored and black and horrible, you know.”

“So poor Bill, he took it well”, added the designer.

Nosferatu also featured Lily-Rose Depp, Nicholas Hoult, Emma Corin and William Dafoe.