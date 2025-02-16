Prince Harry escorted away from Invictus event as security intervenes

Prince Harry’s enthusiastic presence at the Invictus Games took an unexpected turn when his security team intervened due to crowd control concerns.



The Duke of Sussex was engaging with supporters at the Vancouver Convention Centre, warmly interacting with fans, posing for pictures, and embracing the lively atmosphere.

However, as excitement grew, eager attendees began surrounding him, prompting his security detail to take swift action. According to reports, the guards had to clear space around the prince as the crowd surged forward, forcing Harry to leave the event earlier than planned, reported GB News.

Before the disruption, the royal had been in high spirits, joining various national delegations in their celebrations. He was seen laughing and cheering with Nigerian fans, sharing a moment with Danish royals Prince Joachim and Princess Marie, and mingling with Team Lithuania supporters.

Despite the abrupt end to his visit, Harry had already left a strong impression, showcasing his commitment to the Invictus Games and its inspiring participants.