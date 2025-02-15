Blake Lively to file amended complaint as mediation with Justin Baldoni fails

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have rejected a district court's attempt to mediate their ongoing legal dispute regarding the film adaptation of It Ends With Us.

In a joint letter filed in New York, their legal teams explained their reasons and requested exemption from the mediation program.

According to documents obtained by Page Six, both parties agreed at a January 2025 conference that settlement discussions were premature.

They further elaborated in February, stating that mediation would be inappropriate for this specific case. The filing asserts "good cause" for the exemption request and reveals that Lively plans to file an amended complaint soon.

While the exact timing of Lively's amended complaint remains unclear, the judge has granted the motion for exemption from mediation.

This legal battle began when Lively sued Baldoni, alleging sexual harassment, breach of contract, and the creation of a toxic work environment.

Baldoni subsequently countersued Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, for defamation and extortion, seeking $400 million in damages.