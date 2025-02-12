Taylor Swift wows fans with kind gesture after Grammys party

Taylor Swift wins Swifties over with ‘class act’ at Grammys after-party

Taylor Swift has a heart bigger than the whole sky.

The 35-year-old pop superstar left her fans stunned with a secret kind action that got unveiled in a fan-posted video on Tuesday, February 11th.

The candid video featured the Anti-Hero hitmaker handing out $100 tips to the employees at the venue as she left the Grammys afterparty.

As the 14-time-Grammy winner was making her way out, with her security team and friends, she stopped and turned around and walked up to the employees.

She then approached them and handed the cash saying, “Thankyou,” with a smile and exited.

"It isn’t even about the money, she’s just a SOLID human!," TikToker Jessica Golich wrote in the caption of the video.

Swifties flocked to the comments section quickly and gushed about the Love Story songstress’ now-viral interaction.

“She doesn’t HAVE to do this, she chooses to,” one wrote.

Another echoed the sentiment, writing, “class act. we made the right person famous.”

“This making me cry today, she’s so precious and kind to everyone. I love you Taylor,” another chimed in.

"This is why I don’t understand why people hate her and boo her! She literally has the most sweetest and kindest soul!" wrote another, referring to the recent booing Swift faced at the Super Bowl match.