King Charles issues heartbreaking statement after Harry's message to Britons

King Charles shared an emotional message after his estranged son Prince Harry's heartfelt message to Britons.

The monarch paid heartfelt tribute to Namibia’s former president Sam Nujoma, who passed away on Saturday at the age of 95.

In a heartbreaking statement, the King shared that he and his wife Queen Camilla "were profoundly saddened to learn of the death of former President Sam Nujoma today."

While lauding President Nujoma’s contribution to history, the monarch said that his struggles were "immense, through his leadership of the long struggle for independence, and his subsequent service of 15 years as the Founding President of the Republic of Namibia."

King Charles recalled the late Queen Elizabeth's royal state visit to Namibia in 1991 which was hosted so graciously by President Nujoma.

"His lifelong commitment to freedom and democracy, overcoming so much adversity on that journey, was truly inspirational."

"It is a testament to the legacy of Dr Nujoma that the Republic of Namibia, as a valued member of the Commonwealth of Nations, still maintains and embodies the values of peace and democracy which its Founding President so keenly promoted and protected."

As per Independent, King Charles sent his "deepest sympathy and prayers" to the former First Lady, Kovambo Nujoma, their family and the people of the Republic of Namibia at this "dreadfully sad time" at the end of his heartwarming message.

Notably, the King released a sad statement after Prince Harry seemingly delighted Britons with a sweet message for a British couple, who got engagement during the Invictus Games.