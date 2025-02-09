'Sonic 3' star addresses possibility of her return to fourth sequel

Jeff Fowler has confirmed 'Sonic the Hedgehog 4'

The White Lotus actress Natasha Rothwell has opened about her possible return to Sonic the Hedgehog franchise.

Rothwell played 'Rachel' in Jeff Fowler’s action-comedy movies.

During her recent interview, the 44-year-old spoke about her experience of working in the third sequel and shed light on the chances of her return in Sonic 4.

Natasha stated: “I hope so. I mean, Jeff Fowler, he's just so lovely. And Toby Asher and the gang, Tika, James, like I've been in all of them and so absolutely I'll come back.”

The Wonka actress further told Screen Rant that she shot her scenes from Sonic 3 in a single shoot as she had to fly off to Thailand soon after to join the star cast for production of her comedy series The White Lotus season 3.

She added: “What's so crazy about the third one, I flew to London to shoot my scenes for the third one and then went to Thailand.”

“So I literally stopped and shot it and then kept going. So it's cool to look back because I'm just like, I barely remember being there because it was such a whirlwind of a trip. But yeah, hopefully I'll be back.”

2024 Sega based film turned out to be blockbuster at the box office as it broke records of its predecessors.

The movie starred Jim Carrey and Keanu Reeves in pivotal roles. The director confirmed the making of the fourth installment soon after the success of third entry.