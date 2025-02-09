Taylor Swift, beau Travis Kelce faking it all for publicity?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, who give major couple goals everywhere they go with their PDA moments, is said to be faking it all for publicity.

The lover’s romance has been the talk of the town since they began appearing together, but not everyone is convinced that it’s the real deal. However, Rumours are flying that their relationship is just a well-planned publicity stunt, with whispers of a secret contract.

Kelce has his eyes on another Super Bowl win as the Kansas City Chiefs are now gearing up to face the Philadelphia Eagles at the New Orleans Superdome.

Speculations are swirling that if the NFL star and the Chiefs win, he might propose to Swift right on the field. Betting odds have even been cut on the chance of a post-game engagement.

Seemingly, it’s really a big shift from just a few months ago when many thought their relationship was just a publicity stunt.

Swift’s fast-moving romance with her lover Kelce had their fans buzzing when they went public in 2023, looking like the perfect couple. So now, it’s no surprise that audience’s jaws dropped when a leaked contract surfaced last summer, claiming they had a planned breakup set for September 28, 2024.

The rumoured breakup date would have been exactly one year since Kelce first made headlines for attending one of Swift’s concerts. But months have passed since that supposed deadline, and the couple is still going strong with no signs of trouble on either side.