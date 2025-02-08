'Euphoria' star Zendaya ditches major event for exciting project

Zendaya has her sights set on her priorities.

The actress, who is engaged to Spider-Man star Tom Holland, decided to ditch a star-studded award show for an upcoming project.

Elle reported on Friday, February 7, that the Dune star decided to skip the 2025 Critics Choice Awards despite two of her projects, Challengers and Dune: Part Two, received nominations.

Notably, Zendaya, 28, neither earned any individual nod nor had any presenting gig at the show.

The outlet presumed that the production of Euphoria’s third season had just begun so the star might have been occupied with her shooting schedule.

It is pertinent to note that her last major red carpet appearance was the 2025 Golden Globes, following which Zendaya and Holland’s engagement news made headlines.

At the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards, held in Beverly Hills, California, she softly launched her engagement news by debuting the massive solitaire diamond ring on Sunday, January 5.

Reportedly, Holland popped the question in an intimate gathering at one of Zendaya’s family homes in the United States.

For the Unversed, Zendaya and Holland began dating while filming Spider-Man: Homecoming in early 2016.

Rumours about their relationship started to swirl in July 2017, and a source confirmed their romance to People magazine that same month.