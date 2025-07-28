Jessica Alba makes solo appearance after cosy public outing with new flame

Jessica Alba is preparing herself to begin the next week after a PDA packed outing with new beau Danny Ramirez.

Offering a glimpse into her "Sunday reset" the Fantastic Four star took to her Instagram and shared a series of photos and a video.

The Honey actress showed off her toned figure by sporting a black sports bra with a white trim as well as a pair of fitted, black leggings.

Other pictures in the carousel captured the mom-of-three enjoying a stroll along the beach.

Alba posed for a quick snap on a dirt path before with the sandy shore and blue ocean water in her background.

Her new Instagram post comes just two days after she was seen passionately kissing her new boyfriend in LA on Saturday.

In the photos buzzing the internet, the couple were seen locked in a warm ebrace and sharing a kiss on a quiet street.

Danny sweetly draped his arms over her shoulders during the romantic moment and readjusted her cap on top of her head which caused her to flash a smile.

Alba, 44, has moved on with the Top Gun: Maverick actor, who is 11 years her junior, after filing for divorce from her husband of nearly 17 years Cash Warren in February.