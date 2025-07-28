Zayn Malik, Blackpink spark collab news: 'My 2 favs'

Zayn Malik sent fans into a frenzy with his unexpected appearance at the BLACKPINK concert, leaving admirers wanting more.

Over the weekend the former One Direction singer attended the all girl K-pop group’s second show at Citi Field in New York with his daughter Khai Malik, buzzing fans with excitement and anticipation for potential future collaboration between the artists.

After the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker posted an adorable snapshot of himself with his four-year-old daughter, both enjoying Jennie, Lisa, Jissoo and Rose’s live performance during their Deadline reunion tour, fans rushed to social media platforms to gush over the scene.

In an active Reddit discussion fans demanded a Zayn and BLACKPINK collaboration with one writing, "Need a Collab now [red heart emoji]."

Another enthususatic fan chimed in saying, "I'm screaming omg!!!!! My fave went to my other faves concert!???!!! [series of pink and red heart emojis]."

A third added, "When I first saw this was like omg he went to a blackpink concert I didn’t think that would ever happen my 2 favs."

The photo, taken during Sunday, July 27, show, captured the Story of My Life singer raising one hand in the air while carrying his four-year-old daughter from the other.

She rested her little head on her father’s shoulder as the duo soaked in the stadium’s electric vibes.

"@BLACKPINKOFFICIAL THANK YOU :) ME & KHAI LOVED IT [red heart emoji]," the 32-year-old musician captioned the moment.

Zayn shares his only daughter with ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid, who is currently dating Hollywood actor Bradley Cooper.