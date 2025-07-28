Travis Kelce reveals best memory from downtime with Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spent offseason together kicking off major milestones

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce had a summer full of “adventures” before he had to head off to the field for football season.

The 35-year-old NFL star was asked about his favourite moments from the offseason in a TikTok video shared by the Kansas City Chiefs official account.

The tight end could not choose one, and said, “Man, too many,” in the clip shared on Thursday, July 24.

The question arose after Kelce gave fans a glimpse of his memories from a fun-filled summer with his popstar girlfriend.

Taking to Instagram, the athlete hard launched his relationship with Swift in a 13-picture carousel and wrote, “Had some adventures this offseason, kept it 100%.”

Spending his offseason next to the Eras Tour performer was Kelce’s plan after the Super Bowl earlier this year, as this was the first time in their two-year relationship that the couple had downtime together, from their demanding careers.

“Travis wants to take [a breather] from the public eye,” a source told Us Weekly back in April. “He was working too much last year, and he didn’t play as well as he wanted. He wants to have a good season and not have the focus be on his relationship with Taylor.”