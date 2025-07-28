Justin Timberlake draws fans' ire amid ongoing world tour

Justin Timberlake has recently drawn ire from his fans over his lackluster performances amid his ongoing world tour.

According to several concertgoers, the singer is under fire for his “rude and disrespectful” behaviour.

A viral video on TikTok also featured one fan’s grievances against the singer who called him “an absolute disappointment."

A fan complaint that the singer was late getting on stage for his performance and only sang about five words of each song.

Not only that, Justin wore his shades throughout the concert and seemed disconnected from the audience.

“You can't be singing two songs and then taking a break,” said the content creator.

However, a few sources revealed to DailyMail.com that Justin “is in a rut and needs to do something new to appease his fans as the singer knows he has lost his mojo”.

The pop icon criticism came after a video made the rounds on social media earlier this month, showing Justin scolding his stage crew in the middle of his set at England's Lytham Festival.

Sharing reason of his erratic behaviour, an insider spoke to the outlet and disclosed that the singer “wants to create new music and to do something he hasn't done yet”.

But he's worn out by continually doing his old songs for many years now.

Meanwhile, some fans suggested the singer to reunite with his NSYNC boy band considering his bad shows.

“It's embarrassing how he's been basically doing karaoke,” said an insider.

The source added, “He knows that he's lost his mojo and he really wants it back.”