Ed Sheeran excites fans with new update ahead of Australian tour

Ed Sheeran has been showing his generous side once again, treating fans to some exciting news.

Nearly a week after the Sapphire hitmaker announced on Instagram that he'll be kicking off the LOOP tour in 2026, with 11 shows scheduled across the two countries, he added four more new concerts in the datelist.

The 34-year-old pop sensation will be playing extra shows in Perth, Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.

Ed Sheeran – 2026 New Zealand & Australian Loop Tour dates (updated list)

Jan 16 – Go Media Stadium, Auckland, NZ

Jan 21 – Sky Stadium, Wellington, NZ

Jan 24 – Apollo Projects Stadium, Christchurch, NZ

Jan 31 – Optus Stadium, Perth, WA

Feb 1 – Optus Stadium, Perth, WA*

Feb 13 – Accor Stadium, Sydney, NSW

Feb 14 – Accor Stadium, Sydney, NSW

Feb 15 – Accor Stadium, Sydney, NSW*

Feb 20 – Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, QLD

Feb 21 – Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, QLD

Feb 22 – Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, QLD*

Feb 26 – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, VIC

Feb 27 – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, VIC

Feb 27 – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, VIC*

Mar 5 – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, SA

In a video message he posted last week, the Shape of You singer teases a brand-new live show with "new stage, new tricks, new set up, new songs and all the classics added in."

The upcoming tour is set to begin in Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch in New Zealand, before taking it to Perth, Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Adelaide in Australia.

Notably, the tour comes hot on the heels of Sheeran's upcoming album, Play, which is slated to hit the streams on September 12, 2024.