Prince Andrew’s aide backed alleged spy despite security warnings

Prince Andrew’s senior aide provided support for businessman Yang Tengbo, despite prior intelligence concerns, a tribunal has heard.



Dominic Hampshire submitted a statement backing Yang after the businessman was denied entry to the UK.

During a Special Immigration Appeals Commission hearing, media lawyers stated that Hampshire acted without legal consultation when offering his support, reported The Sun.

Yang, who has maintained that he has done nothing wrong, was excluded from the UK on national security grounds in March 2023.

Tribunal judges noted inconsistencies in Yang’s disclosures regarding his associations. Media lawyers also reported that Hampshire had been in contact with UK intelligence services about Yang in 2022, before his exclusion.

Hampshire’s legal representative, Jonathan Price, emphasised that his client had been transparent about his involvement.