Charli XCX off to start new chapter with fiancé George Daniel

American singer and songwriter Charli XCX has decided to take a step forward in her relationship with fiancé Geroge Daniel.

In 2024, Charli exclusively spoke about her wedding plans, where she admitted that neither of them is particularly formal about marriage or the formalities of the ceremony.

But as per latest reports, the duo flew across different countries in August last year, to search the perfect venue for their wedding.

The sources have claimed that the lovebirds have finally found their ideal location to begin their journey of togetherness.

An informed The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column, that, "Charli and George both love Italy and it holds a special place in their hearts so they decided that’s where they want to get married.”

Reportedly, Chali and George have found a venue for their not-very-traditional style of wedding.

“They’ve found a venue that they think is perfect for their unique style of wedding, which won’t exactly be traditional.”

"The main aim is to have everyone they love come together and obviously there are plenty of people who are desperate for an invite”, added the informant.

The Speed Drive singer met the 1975 drummer George in 2021 while they were collaborating for music. Later in 2022, the two were snapped holding hand in the New York City.

The 32-year-old announced her engagement in 2023 through an Instagram post which has now been deleted.