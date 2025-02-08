Noah Cyrus gushes over Billy Ray Cyrus first time after Trace estrangement hint

Noah Cyrus on Billy Ray Cyrus new single

Noah Cyrus seems to be proud of her dad Billy Ray Cyrus.

The American actress and singer showed support for her father following the release of his new song.

The July singer, 25, shared a message on her Instagram Stories on Feb. 7, praising Billy Ray’s latest single, Lost, which he collaborated on with Sam Tinnesz and Tommee Profitt.

"So proud of my Dad's INCREDIBLE new single LOST with my good, old friend [Sam Tinnesz] and [Tommee Profitt]," she wrote, adding two red heart emojis.

The post marks the first time Noah has publicly acknowledged her father since her brother, Trace Cyrus, hinted at tensions within the family.

Billy Ray, 63, dropped Lost on Feb. 7, marking his first music release since his performance at President Donald Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20. His appearance at the event sparked controversy and led to an emotional response from Trace.

Following the performance, Trace, 35, penned an open letter to Billy Ray on Instagram, expressing concern about their relationship.

He also mentioned Noah directly, writing, "Me and the girls have been genuinely worried about you for years, but you've pushed us all away."

He continued, "Noah desperately has wanted you to be a part of her life and you haven't even been there for her. That's your baby girl. She deserves better. Somehow, just like me, she still idolizes you though."

Despite the ongoing family tensions, Noah’s message suggests she is celebrating her father’s latest musical achievement.