Don Lemon hits back at Kanye West for statement following red-carpet stunt

Don Lemon responds to Kanye West after Bianca Censori red-carpet stunt

Don Lemon did not let Kanye West’s insulting comments slide, following the red-carpet drama at Grammys.

“He got on social media and he called me [a koon], I was like, ‘C’mon man, we’re both black men. You know what that word means in our community. Have some respect,'” said the news anchor after West slammed him for allegedly starting the rumour that the rapper and his wife Bianca Censori got kicked out of the ceremony on Sunday.

Lemon set the record straight, saying that he had shared the rumour on social media just as he had heard, in conversation with Page Six on Thursday, February 6th.

The 58-year-old journalist added that the Heartless rapper had earlier brushed him off ahead of his red-carpet appearance, noting that he might have been “in a bad mood.”

“When I tried to interview him, he goes, ‘I’m trying to focus. No interviews,'” Lemon continued.

The anchor went on to say that he had never experienced anything in his career like the rapper and his architect wife’s Grammy stunt.

“Kanye’s a master marketer. He’s a master promoter, so I’m surprised but not surprised. I’m not surprised that he pulled a stunt. I’m just surprised that there was a lot of nudity involved,” he said.

This comes after Ye and his wife made a risky appearance at the Grammys red carpet with Censori wearing a completely see-through outfit, seemingly recreating his Vultures album cover.