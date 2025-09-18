Katie Price resumes tour amid animal welfare concerns

Katie Price made her first public appearance after previously sharing the stage with her son Harvey Price during her last show.

For context, Katie,47, and former Atomic Kitten star Kerry Katona, 45 are currently on their tell-all-tour, with their last stop being at Forum Theatre in Billingham.

Now, Katie has been spotted arriving at St Helens Royal for her latest show with pal Kerry Katona.

She was dressed in a black jumper and pink joggers ahead of the performance. At one point, she was seen with one of her pets as she arrived for the show, after it had been rushed to the vets for a second time earlier on Wednesday.

Katie, JJ and Harvey, 23, has also taken the pet to the vets in Billingham following her show in Whitley Bay earlier this week.

This comes just a week after she sparked concern over four of her kittens, who spent the night at the vets after falling dangerously ill.

She was condemned by animal charities following the incident. Last month, she also lost one kitten after her designer cat Doris' gave birth, with one of the kittens struggling to latch on to feed.

Sadly, this marked the eight animal to die in her care.