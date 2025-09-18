Dolly Parton faces severe setback after husband’s recent death

Dolly Parton reveals 'worrying' reason for missing scheduled performance

Dolly Parton might have worried herself sick over the grief of her husband, Carl Dean’s death, as she is herself suffering from health concerns.

The 79-year-old songstress cancelled her performance at Dollywood, Tennessee, because of a serious reason that she revealed later.

The Jolene hitmaker recorded a video message for fans, which was shared on X by journalist Marcus Leshock, saying, “I know, I’m here and you’re there and wondering why that is.”

Parton continued, “I had a little problem. I had a kidney stone.”

She further added, “Turns out there was an infection, and the doctor said, ‘You don’t need to be traveling around this minute, so you need a few days to get better,’ So he suggested I not go to Dollywood today.”

Despite the current situation, Parton remained optimistic and told fans, “Don’t worry about me, I’m gonna be ok. Just can’t do it today.”

The health battle surfaced after the county star’s husband passed away in March.

Reflecting on losing her husband, Parton told The Independent earlier that she was glad to not see him suffer anymore “but that still doesn’t make up for the loss and the loneliness of it,” she added at the time.