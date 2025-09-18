Taylor Swift fans react to shocking announcement ahead of 'TS12'

Taylor Swift ignites new excitement among Swifties

Taylor Swift has taken a surprising step and fans are pleasantly surprised, as they wait for the release of The Life of a Showgirl.

The 35-year-old pop superstar, who has been avoiding talk-shows and sit-down interviews on television, is finally returning to the Graham Norton Show.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker’s news stopped Swifties in their tracks, who had otherwise been complaining about the lack of promo for the upcoming album.

Swift’s fans took to social media and shared their reactions to the unexpected news, with one writing, “I'm really surprised! I thought we wouldn't see her do interviews for a long time now. So excited that it's on Graham's show - he's a terrific interviewer who always has great banter with guests.”

Another exclaimed, “I'm very interested! Maybe we'll have more about regaining her masters. Or a BTS on her writing process of The Life of a Showgirl.”

A third noted, “This is also the first promo she's done in a looooooong time!!”

While others gushed about the revival of the songstress’ TV appearances, writing, “interviews for the first time since red tv!! i knew this era would be the best,” and “she really is in her glittering prime living her best life, isn't she?,” quoting lyrics from Swift’s I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.

One Swiftie joked, “I love all the choices she makes. British TV to torture her ex,” referring to the show and her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn both coming from British origins.