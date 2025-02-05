Tori Spelling remembers intimate moment with Colin Farrell before actor’s break out

Tori Spelling recalls smooch with Colin Farrell

Tori Spelling seems to have had a moment with Colin Farrell.

The American actress and author recently opened up about a past romantic interaction with Colin Farrell, recalling a spontaneous makeout session before he became a Hollywood superstar.

During the Tuesday, February 4, episode of her Misspelling podcast, Spelling, 51, reflected on the first time she met Farrell, 48, in the lobby of Creative Artists Agency (CAA).

"I did my first ever double take with this boy. He was so beautiful," she shared. "He seemed fairly nervous. I could tell he was new. He wasn’t some huge actor."

Years later, Spelling and Farrell crossed paths again at a club while she was engaged to Charlie Shanian. She recalled being drawn to a mystery man surrounded by women.

"My friends and I are there and I’m like, ‘I wonder who this guy is.’ Lo and behold — it’s like the sea of women parted — and Colin Farrell was standing there. And I was like, ‘Oh s—, that’s him.’"

By then, Farrell had achieved major stardom following the success of Minority Report in 2002.

"At this point, he was a mega star," she continued. "But in my mind, I’m like, ‘Oh, my gosh, I remember back in the 90s. That’s the boy that, like, I locked eyes with. That’s the boy that was like giving me the glance.’"

Encouraged by a friend, Spelling decided to approach him.

"I walked over there, and it was like, I parted the women," she claimed. "He goes, ‘Hi.’ And I go, ‘Hi.’ And then we just start making out. In the middle of the W Hotel … it went on quite a while, like full-on locked lips, making out in public. This is a no-no for celebrities."

Aware of the ever-present paparazzi, Spelling admitted the moment was risky.

"This is paparazzi central. If they got that picture, someone pulled up their phone, that would be like big news. So, we try not to get caught doing things like this. Yeah, it happened. We parted and smiled at each other. I just walked away."

Spelling also noted the reaction from onlookers.

"Probably they were like, ‘Oh, my God, Colin Farrell and Tori Spelling are making out publicly,’" she said. "But their faces just, like, their souls, hearts dropped."

Reflecting on the moment, she added, "Then they probably wanted him more. Anyway, so yeah. Wow, that was a decade in the making. Check that off my bucket list."