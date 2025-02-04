'The Goonies' new sequel is in works?

'The Goonies' star cast reunites after 40 years

The Goonies star cast has sparked rumours about a new movie in the making.

All the castmates including Josh Brolin, Jeff Cohen, Kerri Green, Corey Feldman and screenwriter Chris Columbus reunited recently at a recent event to celebrate their mate Ke Huy Quan’s hand-and-footprint ceremony.

The star-studded meetup took place at the TCL Chinese theatre located in Los Angeles.

Quan also promoted his latest released film Love Hurts at the occasion.

During the event, all the members of the popular 1985 family adventure film spoke a few words about the Everything Everywhere All At Once.

The 53-year-old was extremely overwhelmed to see his old buddies being present at the big event.

He expressed his emotions saying: “Josh, Jeff, Kerri – who flew in from New York! – and Corey. Even seeing Chris there and Josh giving a speech and just talking about me, I couldn’t control my emotions.”

Meanwhile, he also teased a new entry of their popular movie as Ke Huy spoke about his interest in revisiting the character of The Goonies.

“Honestly, I love that movie so much. It’s one of the greatest adventures of my life.”

“I would be so happy to revisit that character and, of course, go on another Goonies adventure with my fellow Goonies, that would be amazing”, the Loki star told Toofab.