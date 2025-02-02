Justin Baldoni fires back at Blake Lively with bombshell receipts

Justin Baldoni unleashes unseen texts from Blake Lively amid heated drama

Justin Baldoni, who is in the middle of a heated lawsuit with co-star Blake Lively, shared some never-before-seen correspondences between them.

The 41-year-old star dropped bombshell receipts on his newly launched website which provides the information on his $400 million defamation and extortion lawsuit against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and her publicist, Leslie Sloane.

The website also included unseen texts and emails between the Jane the Virgin actor and Lively and Reynolds from while they worked on the movie It Ends With Us.

Among the recently unveiled exchanges was a discussion about a rewrite of a scene, on which Lively wrote, “if you knew me (in person) longer you’d have a sense of how flirty and yummy the ball busting will play. It’s my love language. Spicy and playfully bold, never with teeth….”

A second text showed the Deadpool and Wolverine star telling Baldoni, “I’m excited for you to work together. I’m excited for Blake to crack open her creative piggy bank with someone as dynamic as you. This is gonna be INCREDIBLE. I happen to adore you, Justin.”

Another text from Lively noted her refusal to meet the intimacy coordinator until the filming began. “I feel good,” she wrote in the shared texts. “I can meet her when we start, thank you though!”

One of the texts also included Lively inviting him to her trailer to discuss lines.“I’m just pumping in my trailer if you wanna work on our lines,” she allegedly wrote to which Baldoni, who replied, “copy. Eating with crew and will head that way.”