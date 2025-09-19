Hailey Bieber bags praise from dad Stephen Baldwin

Stephen Baldwin on Hailey Bieber career achievements

Stephen Baldwin is celebrating his daughter Hailey Bieber’s remarkable success, calling her accomplishments nothing short of extraordinary.

Nearly four months after Rhode Skin was acquired by e.l.f. Beauty in a $1 billion deal, the proud father praised the 27-year-old for carving out her own path in the beauty industry.

“Look at my daughter. I never talk about her, but my daughter has done the impossible, relatively,” Baldwin shared on the Sept. 18 episode of Tori Spelling’s MisSPELLING podcast.

“But in this day and age, in the last 10 years, it’s not impossible. It’s happened.”

The Usual Suspects actor, who shares Hailey and daughter Alaia Aronow with wife Kennya Baldwin, went on to note that “these kinds of successes are happening” and expressed gratitude that Hailey chose a business path rooted in authenticity.

He also hinted at his relief that her achievements came through a positive industry rather than less stable opportunities.

“And young people are making unbelievable amounts of money on the Internet in ways that are very sketchy,” he said. “So, God bless her.”

This isn’t the first time Baldwin has opened up about his daughter’s career choices.

Back in June, he explained on The Adam Carolla Show that Hailey turned down a major cosmetics opportunity early on because she wanted to create something more meaningful.

“She’s super smart, smart in business,” he said.

“Succeeded as a model prior to everything she’s doing now. But the cool part was she actually had an offer to do something pretty big and cool in the cosmetics a couple years ago and didn’t.”

According to Baldwin, Hailey’s focus was always on developing products with real value.

“The reason it’s succeeding is people are responding to it,” he explained. “It actually works as hydration and all of that.”

Still, for Baldwin, fame and fortune don’t change how he views his daughters.

“The sweet part of my kids, too, is, in the wake of whatever their success is, their dad remains the same,” he said. “I’ve always been the same way. You know you’re going to tell your daughter the truth.”

Ultimately, Baldwin says his role is to give them space while always being there when needed.

“I let my kids do what they’re doing,” he added. “And if they want to throw a boomerang at me, I’ll call them back.”