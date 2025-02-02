Kate Middleton issues delightful update after Harry's message to Charles

Princess Kate released a delightful statement after Prince Harry's 'secret' message to his father King Charles.

The Princess of Wales announced that The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood is "delighted to publish The Shaping Us Framework."

In a joint post on Instagram, the future Queen shared that the framework brings attention to the social and emotional skills which start to develop in early childhood, and play an important role throughout our lives.

Princess Catherine's new project aims to "improve awareness of and knowledge about these skills to inform action which can create a happier, healthier society."

The mother-of-three believes that social and emotional skills will help people to build positive and meaningful relationships which leads to a healthy and happy life.

Notably, Kate Middleton's meaningful new initiative was unveiled after it was reported that the Duke of Sussex seemingly sent an emotional message to the King about his 'UK mission.'

A close pal of the Duke said Hello! earlier, "The goal for Prince Harry is simple."

"He wants to ensure the safety of himself and his family while in the UK so his children can know his home country and so he can help support his patronages and their important work."