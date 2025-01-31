King Charles finally recognises Kate Middleton as future Queen

Princess Kate received delightful news from Buckingham Palace as King Charles put his utmost trust in Catherine, who has the power to save and strengthen the monarchy.

The Princess of Wales announced her cancer diagnosis in March 2024, a month after the monarch revealed the same health woes.

The mother-of-three underwent chemotherapy and beat cancer. Most recently, the Princess shared that she is in remission from cancer. However, the King is still undergoing cancer treatment.

Despite her difficult health journey, Kate Middleton represented the royal family on key occasions. From Trooping the Colour to her recent visit to the cancer hospital, the Princess won King's heart.

Now, royal commentator and historian Dr Ed Owens told Us Weekly that the monarch knows that "Catherine is available, supporting William and also supporting the monarchy, is, I think, really important to him right now."

The royal expert believes that the King "knows the institution is only as strong as the personalities that front it," and the Princess of Wales is indeed becoming people's favourite with each passing day.

Reports suggest the King finally recognised Princess Kate as the future Queen as he truly believes that the future is in the safe hands.