Selena Gomez's influence reportedly delayed Hailey Bieber's beauty line deal

Hailey Bieber's beauty line Rhode achieved impressive sales of nearly $90 million by 2024, but its planned entry into Sephora was reportedly delayed.

Sources suggest Selena Gomez's influence played a role in the delay, as her Rare Beauty brand has become a top performer for Sephora since its 2020 launch.

The retailer was allegedly hesitant to onboard Rhode, fearing potential competition with Gomez's brand and jeopardizing their partnership.

A new word from an insider indicates that the agreement is finally finalised, ending months of rumours that Rhode will join Sephora.

But according to sources, the Single Soon singer's connections to the store and Sephora's overall hesitancy towards celebrity cosmetic brands originally stalled the process.

One source emphasised the retailer's careful approach by pointing out that it took them nearly ten years to introduce Ariana Grande's fragrance.

Rhode is anticipated to join Sephora later this year, despite the rumoured tension.

Although Gomez and Bieber have long been compared by the public, it now seems that their brands are headed for a collision in the very competitive cosmetics market.

The beauty giant, Sephora has not yet addressed the matter.