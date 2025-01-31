Prince Harry, Meghan Markle delight King Charles with royal baby surprise

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle joined King Charles to celebrate delightful news despite the ongoing royal rift.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex might plan a trip to the UK to extend their heartiest congratulations to their pal in the Firm, Princess Beatrice, who recently welcomed her second child, a baby girl.

Jennie Bond told The Mirror that she believes the Princess of York has "already pinged a picture or two [of Athena] to Harry and Meghan."

While predicting Harry and Meghan's possible visit to the UK, she claimed, "I don't think it will hasten a visit by them to the UK, but perhaps if charity work or business brings Harry this way he'll be keen to meet his new cousin."

For the unversed, Princess Beatrice welcomed her second daughter, Athena Elizabeth Rose with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Wednesday, January 22, at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London.

Buckingham Palace shared this joyful news with royal fans on January 29 with an adorable photo of the newborn.

The royal family's spokesperson revealed that King Charles, Queen Camilla and other members of the Firm are delighted with the news.

The message also shared Princess Beatrice and her daughter's health condition. "Her Royal Highness and her daughter are healthy and doing well, and the family are enjoying spending time together with Athena’s older siblings, Wolfie and Sienna."

Harry, who is desperate to bring his family to his homeland UK, might grab this golden opportunity to join the royals in the celebrations after their brutal health woes.