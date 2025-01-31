John Mulaney jokes about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix pressure

John Mulaney cruelly brought up Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's botched Netflix endeavours in front of celebrities Ben Affleck and Tina Fey.

During Wednesday's Next on Netflix event at the Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles, the comedian promoted his upcoming talk show, Everybody's Live With John Mulaney, and brought up the royal couple's multi-million dollar partnership with the streaming service.

Mulaney teased his live show, saying, “This will be the one place where you could see Arnold Schwarzenegger sitting next to Nikki Glaser sitting next to a family therapist with music by Mannequin Pussy.”

The comedian, 42, suggested that Glaser, the former California governor, and members of the punk and indie music group from Philadelphia were "just a brief sampling of guests" who would be attending, according to Mercury News.

"This is a really fun experiment," the former Saturday Night Live star, whose Netflix live program will debut on March 12, said, praising the platform for giving him a chance.

“Not since Harry and Meghan has Netflix given more money to someone without a specific plan.”

The five-year agreement that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed with the streamer in 2020 for an estimated $100 million to create content was what Mulaney was alluding to.

The couple's 2022 tell-all documentary series, Harry & Meghan, was their first release on Netflix. It provided viewers with an inside look into their romance and eventual departure from the royal life.

According to InTouch Weekly, Harry, 40, and Markle, 43, have been under pressure to perform since their 2022 animation series, Pearl, was cancelled and their 2024 documentary series, Polo, failed to connect with viewers.

“Fact is, Harry and Meghan were paid an exorbitant amount of money by Netflix and have little to show for it,” an insider told the outlet.

“Whether they admit it or not, the pressure is on for the Sussexes to deliver a hit.”