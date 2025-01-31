Will Smith decides to get rid of his biggest regret with bold move

Will Smith dissipates regret by starring as Neo from 'The Matrix' in new music video

Will Smith made a bold decision to eliminate one of his two biggest regrets in life with his latest venture.

On Thursday, January 30, the multi-hyphenate dropped his latest single, Beautiful Scars in collaboration with Big Sean, featuring Obanga.

In the latest five-minute video, Smith, 56, transforms into Neo, the fictional character from The Matrix, played by John Wick star Keanu Reeves.

The Matrix-inspired music video opened with the rapper and actor admitting that he turned down Neo’s role to star in Wild Wild West and is not proud of that decision.

The video then cuts to a scene in which Sean, 36, playing Morpheus, is briefing the Bad Boys actor.

"Look, you’ve made some awesome career choices your whole life. There’s only one you truly regret. Well, maybe two. But we’re not gonna focus on that one," the Mercy rapper says, alluding to Smith's 2022 Oscars slap incident.

Noting that Smith has "messed up," Sean gives him two choices.

"Blue pill: Everything remains the same, and you get to move on with your life. Red pill: You get to go back and star in that movie that got away. The choice is yours," he says.

Initially, the Man in Black actor struggles to make a decision; however, in a smart move inhales both pills, causing Sean to be taken aback, "Whoa, s---. That wasn't even an option."

The video features the two showing off their martial arts moves and gunfight shots.

In addition to Beautiful Scars, Smith announced his first album in over 20 years.

Based on True Story, which will be released in March, will include his previously released tracks: You Can Make It, Work of Art, and Trantrum, featuring Joyner Lucas.