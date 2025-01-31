Kate Middleton drops big surprise after receiving title from King Charles

Kate Middleton drops big surprise after receiving honour from King Charles

Princess Kate delighted fans with a big surprise as she marked her gradual return to the royal duties.

The Princess of Wales left onlookers amazed by visiting a knitwear factory in South Wales on January 30.

Kensington Palace released an exciting video of the future Queen interacting with the workers and participating in the creative process.

The statement alongside the video reads, "Celebrating creativity, craftsmanship, and heritage at @corgisocksofficial in south Wales."

"Founded in 1892, this family-run business has grown from local roots to a global brand. From design innovation to seeing the magic happen on the factory floor, it was a great look at how tradition meets modern style in the textiles industry."

It is important to note that Princess Catherine made this surprise visit after she was honoured with a new royal role.

The Princess of Wales becomes the Patron of Tŷ Hafan, a children’s hospice which supports families in Wales to ensure that children with life-shortening conditions live fulfilling lives.

Notably, Kate's father-in-law, King Charles once served as Patron of @Ty_Hafan, when he was The Prince of Wales, from 2001.