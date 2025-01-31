Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson take internet by storm with ‘Zouis’ trending

Zayn Malik’s reunion with his "old friend" and former One Direction band made Louis Tomlinson the talk of the town.

On Wednesday, January 29, Louis, 33, stopped by Zayn’s Stairway to the Sky Tour at the Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles. Since then, "Zouis" has been trending on several social media platforms.

What is Zouis?

Zouis is a compound word made up by One Direction fans as they believe Zayn and Louis shared a special bond. The portmanteau emerged during the peak days of the band.

Their latest reunion—which took place in a pleasant setting—was seemingly a feast for the One Direction fans as the former band members had previously reunited three months ago for the first time in nearly a decade to mourn Liam Payne's death.

In addition to Zayn and Louis, Harry Styles and Niall Horan also attended Liam's funeral following his tragic death on October 16 at age 31.

Fast forward to now, in a viral video, the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker erupted the crowd in cheers when he revealed on stage that "tonight's kind of special, an old friend of mine is here to support me tonight. He’s somewhere here."

Louis Tomlinson reunites with Zayn Malik three months after Liam Payne's funeral

"I don’t want to give his location away, but Louis’ here tonight," Zayn, 32, announced, sending fans into a frenzy, not just in the venue but outside of it as well.

Why Zouis is trending?

Shortly after the unexpected shout-out, fans flocked to X, formerly Twitter, to express their excitement, resulting in Zouis topping the trends.

"GUYS DO YOU REALIZE THAT 2015 IS THE YEAR ZOUIS HAD A FALLOUT AND NOW 2025 IS THE YEAR THEY REUNITE WTF IM GONNA SOB LITERALLY," noted one fan.

"WELCOME BACK ZOIUS," another penned while a third fan chimed in, saying, "Hey everyone Zouis is back everyone get up."

Zayn and Louis reportedly left together after the concert, and since then, their ship name has continued to trend on social media.