Dua Lipa, Callum Turner’s romance takes new turn after engagement news

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner boldly shared their PDA-packed social media posts, leaving no doubt about their romance.

What surprises the fans most is how the Levitating hitmaker and Turner, 34, kept their relationship under the radar and relatively private in contrast to now openly sharing their moments on social media.

Notably, Lipa, 29, and Masters of the Air star have been proudly showing off their affection for each other on social media in recent weeks since getting engaged in late 2024.

With that saying, the One Kiss singer has added a new carousel in the series of loved-up posts, offering a glimpse of the pair’s appearance at the launch of Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams at Paris Fashion Week.

The video and photo montage featured solo snapshots of the three-time Grammy Award winner and some cozy moments of the newly engaged couple from the event.

In an adorable boomerang, The Boys in the Boat actor planted a gentle kiss on his fiancee’s head while she flashed a bright smile.

In one photo, they locked eyes while smiling at each other as Turner held the New Rules songstress by her waist.

Another snapshot captured the two in a candid moment, unable to keep their hands off of each other.

Lipa and Turner were first linked in January 2024, and it is said that he "got down [on] one knee in a romantic proposal" in December.