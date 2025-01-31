Cardi B opens up about one fear for growing children

Cardi B shares important message that her kids must take note of

Cardi B has one thing that she won’t compromise on, with her kids.

The 32-year-old rapper took to Instagram on Wednesday, January 29th, and shared a message for her kids.

The WAP singer, who shares three kids with estranged husband Offset, detailed that she hopes her 4-month-old daughter, whose name hasn't yet been revealed, son Wave Set, 3, and daughter Kulture Kiari, 6, all have this one quality.

"My biggest fear is my kids not having that DRIVE ...IDGAF what you wanna do!! MAKE A BILLION DOLLARS OUT OF IT!," wrote Cardi on her Instagram story.

The I Like It songstress has been spending a lot of time with her kids as she continues to share sweet glimpses of their life.

Previously, the Boldak Yellow singer shared video of her newborn baby holding the milk bottle as she was fed.

“My baby makes 4 months today and she soooo big,” she wrote on the cute clip.

In the background of that video, Cardi’s voice echoed saying, “The bottle is not going anywhere, girl.”

The Please Me singer’s third baby came after her split with estranged husband and she made the announcement one day after filing for divorce.