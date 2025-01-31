Reese Witherspoon reflects on past moment that ‘haunts’ her

Reese Witherspoon looks back at pivotal moment in one of her friendships

Reese Witherspoon has one special moment that she looks back on with regret and embarrassment.

The 48-year-old star shared a blast from the past in her latest interview for the promotion of her new comedy You’re Cordially Invited, on Thursday, January 30th.

Detailing the story, Witherspoon told People Magazine, “It literally haunts me. So this friend of mine, who I didn't really know that well but she was a very serious, proper actress, she asked me to give her an award. But I had never been to this award ceremony, so I thought it was like a roast. So I got up and I roasted her.”

The Legally Blonde actress noted that the event was “British,” “elegant” and “classy” and she started off on the wring foot by trying to make jokes in her speech.

“I was like, ‘Remember the time we got laser hair removal?’ ” she recalled, “I'm still embarrassed about it."

The Big Little Lies actress had to pay for the mistake with her friendship, as she shared, “We're not friends anymore. I'm not even kidding — we're not friends anymore.”

“I think she doesn't like me anymore. I thought it was so funny and it was just, I had the wrong audience. It was pretty bad."