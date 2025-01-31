Kylie Kelce shares family’s plans to cheer on Travis Kelce at Super Bowl

Kylie Kelce dishes out Kelce family’s preparations for Super Bowl 2025

Kylie Kelce opened up about her family’s excitement for Travis Kelce’s performance at Super Bowl 2025.

The 32-year-old former golf coach discussed how her daughters cannot wait to support their “Uncle Trav” at the stadium, in the episode of her podcast, Not Gonna Lie, on Thursday, January 30th.

The expecting mom said, “They love their uncle. And, of course, they love cheering him on. … He is our family, and I want to make sure that the girls feel included.”

Kylie then went on to reveal that her three daughters, Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 1, whom she shares with husband Jason Kelce, will be sporting “Go Uncle Trav” shirts at the big game.

However, she added that they do like “cheering on the Birds too,” referring to their dad’s former team, the Philadelphia Eagles.

Speaking about where her own allegiance lies, the podcast host said, “Truly, I’m always cheering Travis on. I love him. He is my family. I will always cheer on Travis’ accomplishments and hopefully successes.”

Kylie also appreciated her brother-in-law for “work[ing] so hard” and “put[ting] in so much time.”

Heaping on praises, she added, “I am so happy and proud of Travis and the Chiefs’ accomplishments. I think the opportunity to play for such a historic [three-peat] milestone is incredible to potentially witness.

This comes after Travis’ team Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills in the crucial game on Sunday and earned their spot against the Eagles for Super Bowl 2025, set to take place on February 9th.