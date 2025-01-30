Squid Game Season 3: Netflix confirms release date as fans are heartbroken

Squid Game's fans have been eagerly waiting for the season three release date, and Netflix has finally put the rumours to rest with an official confirmation.

However, the announcement might not be exactly what everyone was hoping for.

Season three of the hit thriller is scheduled to hit Netflix on June 27 this year.

However, fans are heartbroken to learn that the third season will be the final chapter, bringing the thrilling dystopian saga to a close.

The new is set to feature Lee Jung-jae reprising his role as Seong Gi-hun and Lee Byung-hun returning as the mysterious Front Man, as the deadly games unfold once again.

Netflix has also dropped new images, giving fans a sneak peek at what’s in store for season three.

In one picture shows Gi-hun appeared in handcuffed to a bedpost, as a few drops of blood splashed on his shoulder.

However, the first season of the series has captivated the audiences with its intense characters and storyline of financially desperate people fighting for their lives in deadly games.

In South Korea, the game series describes the story of how money troubles people to take part in dangerous games, where Seong Gi-hun (played by Lee Jung-jae) is in deep debt and trying hard to find a way out. He joins 455 others in very mysterious competition.