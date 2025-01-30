Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds under fire as past wedding drama resurfaces

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are once again facing massive backlash over their 2012 wedding at a former plantation.

The controversy, which first attracted widespread attention years ago, has resurfaced amid their legal battle with actor and director Justin Baldoni.

Lively and Reynolds got married back in 2012, in an intimate and cosy event at Boone Hall Plantation and Gardens in South Carolina, with only 35 guests.

Even though the venue looked beautiful, it had a painful past attached to it. It was once a plantation, and the old slave cabins and cotton fields are reminders of a dark time in history.

Boone Hall Plantation wrote on their official website: "is an important topic that must be discussed openly and honestly whenever plantation life is addressed."

They went on saying that their mission is "to present the history of slavery in an accurate and educational manner each day in a way that pays honor and respect to that history and the progress of Black Americans."

The two Hollywood actors were criticised at the time for appearing to romanticise a former plantation where many Black slaves suffered and died.

Back in 2020, Ryan Reynolds talked about the controversary while addressing and saying, "giant f***ing mistake."

Now, all eyes are on Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively as they stand firm through their intense legal battle with Justin Baldoni.