Jamie Lee Curtis shares REAL reason behind going for plastic surgery

Jamie Lee Curtis opens up about plastic surgery at 25

Jamie Lee Curtis reflected upon the time she made the decision to go under the knife while working in the industry.

The daughter of Hollywood legends Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis had made her screen debut in Halloween in 1978.

Over the years, Curtis worked in multiple projects including True Lies, Trading Places, A Fish Called Wanda. However, the actress hadn't got her the label of a major star.

During her recent appearance on CBS news program 60 Minutes, Curtis confessed that back then a comment made by a cinematographer changed the course of her career and ultimately her life.

Talking to Sharyn Alfonsi on Sunday, May 11 episode, Curtis revealed that one day during the filming of the movie Perfect, the cinematographer brutally remarked that he was not going to shoot her that day as her eyes were 'baggy'.

The Oscar winner who was 25 at that time was so embarrassed that 'as soon as the movie finished', she 'ended up having some plastic surgery'.

When asked about whether the procedure proved beneficial or not, 66-year-old replied in negative.

The Halloween Ends actress explained that this is not something 'you want to do when you're 25 or 26'.

She even confessed regretting her decision right after the surgery, and still regrets it till date.