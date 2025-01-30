Prince Harry, Meghan Markle mysterious silence sparks speculations

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear to be radio silent since the Duke of Sussex made a milestone win in the lawsuit against the UK publishers.

Royal experts, including the likes of Kinsey Schofield, Lady Colin Campbell, Richard Fitzwilliams, in the past have pointed out that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have never missed an opportunity to steal the spotlight from the royal family.

However, the Harry and Meghan have not issued a single message from their official Sussex website neither has the former Suits actress posted anything on Instagram since the first week of January.

Meanwhile, after Harry settled his case against Robert Murdoch’s The Sun publishers – in which they issued an apology to the royal for the first time, admitting to the “serious intrusion” into Harry’s private life between 1996 and 2011.

The first time Harry broke his silence was via Hello! Magazine with a video message, urging the UK public to participate in the upcoming WellChilds Awards – a charity Harry has held close to his heart.

This was an unusual move as the Sussex team directly issues statement from their website along as other news outlets follow.

There is speculation that the official website may bound by a mysterious legal obstacle or if copyright issues emerged.

While Harry has another major lawsuit pending against the UK Home Office for his right to police protection, it is possible that the monarch’s son is trying to prove his point by maintaining his silence.

Per biographer Robert Hardman, “the King’s son is suing the King’s ministers in the King’s courts” which could cause a “legal jeopardy".

The speculations emerge as the Princess of Wales and King Charles made their first joint appearance of the year, as the Palace announced a new position for Kate Middleton.

The Buckingham Palace revealed that the monarch transferred his own role as the patron of the children’s hospice in Wales to his beloved granddaughter, Princess Kate, on Thursday.

It is unclear if the Sussexes would take this opportunity to break a major news or continue with the eerie radio silence.