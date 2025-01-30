Katy Perry opens up about fellow ‘American Idol’ judges after quitting show

Katy Perry reflects on Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie after quitting ‘American Idol’

Katy Perry revealed if she is still in contact with fellow American Idol judges, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, after she quit the show last year.

The 40-year-old popstar was asked about her friendship with Bryan and Richie in an interview on Wednesday, January 29th.

“I miss them so much. I do, actually. Hi, Luke! Hi, Lionel!” the Teenage Dream songstress said on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Responding to the host when he asked the Grammy nominated star if Bryan and Richie were “still reaching out” to her, she said, “Yeah, of course. Of course. All the time.”

However, the Roar singer admitted that her former colleagues “probably have a new text chain” with Carrie Underwood, who will join the judging panel instead of Perry for the upcoming season of the singing competition show.

“I think it’s perfect,” she said about Underwood replacing her on the show.

Perry’s decision to quit came after she landed in serious backlash for judging the contestants too harshly in 2023.

The Dark Horse singer responded that she was just doing “her job” as a “mentor” at the time.