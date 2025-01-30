Dr. Dre shares exact moment Drake crossed the line in Kendrick Lamar feud

Dr. Dre reveals when he said 'Adios' to Drake

Dr. Dre has made it clear — he’s standing with Kendrick Lamar.

The hip-hop mogul voiced his support for Kendrick’s fiery diss track Not Like Us while criticising Drake for bringing Kendrick’s family into their rap feud.

Speaking on The Unusual Suspects podcast with Kenya Barris and Malcolm Gladwell, Dre didn’t hold back.

“I love that record,” Dre said about K. Dot’s chart-topping diss via Billboard. “I’ma say this on camera. I don’t want to get negative… but the fact I heard Drake say something negative about Kendrick’s wife and his kids, that made me say, ‘Ah, adios!’”

Drizzy repeatedly referenced Kendrick’s family in his diss tracks Push Ups, Family Matters, and The Heart Part 6, making allegations about his relationship with longtime partner Whitney Alford and pgLang co-founder Dave Free. The tension between the rap heavyweights ignited one of the most talked-about feuds in recent hip-hop history.

Kendrick’s response, Not Like Us, became an anthem, breaking records on the Billboard Hot 100 and setting a new benchmark for the longest-running No. 1 on the Hot Rap Songs chart.

Dre even made a surprise appearance at Kendrick’s The Pop Out concert, hyping the track with his now-iconic intro, “Pst, I see dead people.”

With Kendrick set to take the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show stage, the world will be watching to see if Not Like Us gets another major moment.